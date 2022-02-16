Frontline Trans Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 18.60 crore, up 12.51% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 18.60 crore in December 2021 up 12.51% from Rs. 16.53 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.00 crore in December 2021 up 2988.68% from Rs. 0.03 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.64 crore in December 2021 up 173.33% from Rs. 0.60 crore in December 2020.

Frontline Trans EPS has increased to Rs. 2.01 in December 2021 from Rs. 0.06 in December 2020.

Frontline Trans shares closed at 22.85 on February 15, 2022 (BSE) and has given 17.18% returns over the last 6 months and 102.93% over the last 12 months.