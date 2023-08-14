Frontline Finan Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.53 crore, up 801.87% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.53 crore in June 2023 up 801.87% from Rs. 0.06 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.01 crore in June 2023 up 45.95% from Rs. 0.01 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.01 crore in June 2023 down 0% from Rs. 0.01 crore in June 2022.