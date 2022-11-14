Frontier Spring Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 26.77 crore, up 41.93% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 26.77 crore in September 2022 up 41.93% from Rs. 18.86 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.60 crore in September 2022 up 30.81% from Rs. 1.23 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.99 crore in September 2022 up 26.16% from Rs. 2.37 crore in September 2021.

Frontier Spring EPS has increased to Rs. 5.22 in September 2022 from Rs. 4.04 in September 2021.

Frontier Spring shares closed at 460.15 on November 11, 2022 (BSE) and has given 45.64% returns over the last 6 months and 64.43% over the last 12 months.