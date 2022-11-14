English
    Frontier Spring Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 26.77 crore, up 41.93% Y-o-Y

    November 14, 2022 / 11:45 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Frontier Springs are:

    Net Sales at Rs 26.77 crore in September 2022 up 41.93% from Rs. 18.86 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.60 crore in September 2022 up 30.81% from Rs. 1.23 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.99 crore in September 2022 up 26.16% from Rs. 2.37 crore in September 2021.

    Frontier Spring EPS has increased to Rs. 5.22 in September 2022 from Rs. 4.04 in September 2021.

    Frontier Spring shares closed at 460.15 on November 11, 2022 (BSE) and has given 45.64% returns over the last 6 months and 64.43% over the last 12 months.

    Frontier Springs
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations26.7723.6718.86
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations26.7723.6718.86
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials13.1812.188.56
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.19-1.61-1.38
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost1.080.910.87
    Depreciation0.730.730.66
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses9.478.808.60
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax2.112.671.54
    Other Income0.140.140.16
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax2.262.811.71
    Interest0.100.070.08
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax2.152.741.63
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax2.152.741.63
    Tax0.550.780.40
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities1.601.961.23
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period1.601.961.23
    Equity Share Capital3.963.963.96
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS5.223.974.04
    Diluted EPS5.223.974.04
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS5.223.974.04
    Diluted EPS5.223.974.04
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Nov 14, 2022 11:33 pm