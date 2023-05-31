Frontier Spring Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 29.15 crore, up 31.56% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 29.15 crore in March 2023 up 31.56% from Rs. 22.16 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.17 crore in March 2023 up 14.3% from Rs. 1.90 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.90 crore in March 2023 up 13.37% from Rs. 3.44 crore in March 2022.

Frontier Spring EPS has increased to Rs. 5.35 in March 2023 from Rs. 5.00 in March 2022.

Frontier Spring shares closed at 415.55 on May 30, 2023 (BSE) and has given -7.60% returns over the last 6 months and 29.66% over the last 12 months.