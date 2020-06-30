Frontier Spring Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 21.75 crore, down 10.55% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 21.75 crore in March 2020 down 10.55% from Rs. 24.32 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.56 crore in March 2020 up 64.82% from Rs. 2.77 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.45 crore in March 2020 up 31.64% from Rs. 4.14 crore in March 2019.

Frontier Spring EPS has increased to Rs. 11.25 in March 2020 from Rs. 7.06 in March 2019.

Frontier Spring shares closed at 259.90 on June 29, 2020 (BSE) and has given 33.80% returns over the last 6 months and 18.03% over the last 12 months.