Frontier Spring Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 24.32 crore, up 41.1% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 24.32 crore in March 2019 up 41.1% from Rs. 17.23 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.77 crore in March 2019 up 61.58% from Rs. 1.71 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.14 crore in March 2019 up 64.29% from Rs. 2.52 crore in March 2018.

Frontier Spring EPS has increased to Rs. 7.06 in March 2019 from Rs. 4.35 in March 2018.

Frontier Spring shares closed at 221.70 on May 24, 2019 (BSE) and has given 36.01% returns over the last 6 months and 27.41% over the last 12 months.