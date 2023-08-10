English
    Frontier Spring Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 25.49 crore, up 7.7% Y-o-Y

    August 10, 2023 / 01:52 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Frontier Springs are:Net Sales at Rs 25.49 crore in June 2023 up 7.7% from Rs. 23.67 crore in June 2022.
    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.86 crore in June 2023 down 5.24% from Rs. 1.96 crore in June 2022.
    EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.53 crore in June 2023 down 0.28% from Rs. 3.54 crore in June 2022.
    Frontier Spring EPS has increased to Rs. 6.41 in June 2023 from Rs. 3.97 in June 2022.Frontier Spring shares closed at 669.80 on August 09, 2023 (BSE) and has given 49.34% returns over the last 6 months and 111.13% over the last 12 months.
    Frontier Springs
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations25.4929.1523.67
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations25.4929.1523.67
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials13.3014.9612.18
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-0.89-0.73-1.61
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost1.000.880.91
    Depreciation0.880.970.73
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses8.6110.358.80
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax2.602.722.67
    Other Income0.050.210.14
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax2.652.932.81
    Interest0.060.060.07
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax2.592.872.74
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax2.592.872.74
    Tax0.730.700.78
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities1.862.171.96
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period1.862.171.96
    Equity Share Capital3.963.963.96
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS6.415.353.97
    Diluted EPS6.415.353.97
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS6.415.353.97
    Diluted EPS6.415.353.97
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Aug 10, 2023 01:44 pm

