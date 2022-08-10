Frontier Spring Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 23.67 crore, up 5.13% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 23.67 crore in June 2022 up 5.13% from Rs. 22.52 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.96 crore in June 2022 down 28.13% from Rs. 2.73 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.54 crore in June 2022 down 22.03% from Rs. 4.54 crore in June 2021.

Frontier Spring EPS has decreased to Rs. 3.97 in June 2022 from Rs. 7.67 in June 2021.

Frontier Spring shares closed at 320.65 on August 08, 2022 (BSE) and has given 9.92% returns over the last 6 months and 15.67% over the last 12 months.