Frontier Spring Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 22.52 crore, up 34% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 22.52 crore in June 2021 up 34% from Rs. 16.80 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.73 crore in June 2021 up 74.5% from Rs. 1.56 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.54 crore in June 2021 up 44.59% from Rs. 3.14 crore in June 2020.

Frontier Spring EPS has increased to Rs. 7.67 in June 2021 from Rs. 4.22 in June 2020.

Frontier Spring shares closed at 288.50 on August 16, 2021 (BSE) and has given -4.26% returns over the last 6 months and 5.64% over the last 12 months.