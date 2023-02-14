Frontier Spring Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 27.76 crore, up 37.99% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 27.76 crore in December 2022 up 37.99% from Rs. 20.12 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.51 crore in December 2022 down 9.35% from Rs. 1.66 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.84 crore in December 2022 down 0.7% from Rs. 2.86 crore in December 2021.