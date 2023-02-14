Frontier Spring Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 27.76 crore, up 37.99% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 27.76 crore in December 2022 up 37.99% from Rs. 20.12 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.51 crore in December 2022 down 9.35% from Rs. 1.66 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.84 crore in December 2022 down 0.7% from Rs. 2.86 crore in December 2021.

Frontier Spring EPS has increased to Rs. 4.87 in December 2022 from Rs. 4.32 in December 2021.

Frontier Spring shares closed at 414.90 on February 13, 2023 (BSE) and has given 37.68% returns over the last 6 months and 49.59% over the last 12 months.