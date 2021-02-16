Frontier Spring Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 17.33 crore, down 39.27% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 17.33 crore in December 2020 down 39.27% from Rs. 28.54 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.28 crore in December 2020 down 70.07% from Rs. 4.27 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.64 crore in December 2020 down 59.45% from Rs. 6.51 crore in December 2019.

Frontier Spring EPS has decreased to Rs. 3.63 in December 2020 from Rs. 10.95 in December 2019.

Frontier Spring shares closed at 292.35 on February 15, 2021 (BSE) and has given 7.05% returns over the last 6 months and -17.50% over the last 12 months.