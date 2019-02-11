Frontier Spring Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 21.05 crore, up 48.36% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 21.05 crore in December 2018 up 48.36% from Rs. 14.19 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.95 crore in December 2018 up 152.61% from Rs. 0.77 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.09 crore in December 2018 up 63.49% from Rs. 1.89 crore in December 2017.

Frontier Spring EPS has increased to Rs. 5.01 in December 2018 from Rs. 1.96 in December 2017.

Frontier Spring shares closed at 148.15 on February 08, 2019 (BSE) and has given 3.60% returns over the last 6 months and -31.30% over the last 12 months.