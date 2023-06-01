Frontier Cap Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.08 crore, down 93.09% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.08 crore in March 2023 down 93.09% from Rs. 1.11 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.38 crore in March 2023 down 88.88% from Rs. 3.40 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.34 crore in March 2023 down 90% from Rs. 3.40 crore in March 2022.

Frontier Cap EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.23 in March 2023 from Rs. 2.03 in March 2022.

Frontier Cap shares closed at 4.33 on May 31, 2023 (BSE)