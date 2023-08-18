Frontier Cap Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.06 crore, down 26.95% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.06 crore in June 2023 down 26.95% from Rs. 0.08 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.02 crore in June 2023 up 125.3% from Rs. 0.08 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.02 crore in June 2023 up 128.57% from Rs. 0.07 crore in June 2022.

Frontier Cap EPS has increased to Rs. 0.01 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.04 in June 2022.

Frontier Cap shares closed at 3.61 on August 17, 2023 (BSE)