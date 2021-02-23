Frontier Cap Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 0.09 crore, down 0% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.09 crore in December 2020 down 0% from Rs. 0.09 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.00 crore in December 2020 up 101.44% from Rs. 0.06 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.00 crore in December 2020 up 100% from Rs. 0.05 crore in December 2019.

Frontier Cap EPS has increased to Rs. 0.03 in December 2020 from Rs. 0.07 in December 2019.

Frontier Cap shares closed at 3.72 on September 20, 2016 (BSE)