From inflation to recession: US tech firms fret over dollar

Technology stocks have been one of the most hammered in the recent market downturn but tech firms have not dimmed their outlooks yet.

A fallout of inflation has been a strong dollar, which is the biggest concern for US tech firms. With Silicon Valley’s bulk earnings coming from outside the US, a strong dollar increases IT firms' costs and erodes their international earnings.

Moreover, inflation and tight labour markets have played havoc with the costs of tech firms. This was visible in management commentary of most firms, with many pruning earnings guidance.

Salesforce.com indicated that clients are taking a measured approach, which could weigh on earnings in the future, perhaps one of the first acknowledgements of the likely impact of a recession on tech firms.

Chipmaker Intel was bogged by supply chain issues while earthmoving equipment maker Caterpillar too cited it as a big worry.

In the final write-up of our series on US companies, we bring details of IT firms such as Microsoft, Intel, Salesforce.com, along with Caterpillar and Dow Inc.

Verizon (Fiscal year is January-December)

Q2 2022 Revenues - $33.79 billion; Net Income – $5.20 billion Q2 2021 Revenues - $33.55 billion; Net Income - $4.58 billion

Verizon is seeing weaker consumer wireless volumes as the inflationary environment is clearly impacting consumer behaviour. It is also witnessing intensified competition as a result of which there was a significant impact on its gross customer additions.

Based on its performance this quarter and analysis of the landscape, the company has updated its financial guidance by lowering its expectations for service and other revenues, adjusted EBITDA and adjusted earnings per share.

Verizon now expects wireless service revenue growth to be in the range of 8.5 percent to 9.5 percent, down from 9 percent to 10 percent. The company lowered its adjusted EBITDA growth expectations for the full year to a range of minus 1.5 percent to flat versus the prior range of 2 percent to 3 percent.

The company has lowered its full-year adjusted EPS guidance to a range of $5.10 to $5.25 from the prior $5.40 to $5.55 range.

This view reflects the reduction in adjusted EBITDA as well as incremental cash interest expense, which it expected at the beginning of the year to be about $300 million for the full year to $150 million to $200 million it estimated last quarter due to updated market expectations for additional Fed fund rate increases.

Cisco Systems Inc (Fiscal year is July-June)

Q4FY22: Revenue- $13.10 billion; Net income - $2.8 billion Q4FY21: Revenue- $13.13 billion; Net income - $3.0 billion

Cisco Systems Inc, the biggest maker of machines that run the internet and corporate computer networks, reported better-than-expected financial results and issued full-year earnings guidance that beat analysts’ estimates.

It reported adjusted fourth-quarter earnings of 83 cents per share, which beat average analyst estimates of 82 cents a share.

"Full-year product orders and backlog are both at record highs and reflect the strong demand we continue to see for our innovation and the overall value we bring to our customers as they accelerate their digital transformation," said Chuck Robbins, chair and CEO of Cisco.

The company said it expects fiscal first-quarter revenue to grow between 2 percent and 4 percent year on year. First-quarter adjusted earnings are expected to be between 82 cents and 84 cents per share versus average analyst estimates of 84 cents per share.

Cisco expects fiscal 2023 revenue growth to be between 4 percent and 6 percent. Fiscal 2023 adjusted earnings are expected to be between $3.49 and $3.56 per share versus the average analyst estimates of $3.35 per share.

IBM (Fiscal year is January-December)

Q2FY22: Revenue- $15.53 billion; Net income - $1.39 billion Q2FY21: Revenue- $14.21 billion; Net income - $1.32 billion

The company said it expects all-in constant currency revenue growth in the high single-digit range, and about a two-point year-on-year improvement in operating pre-tax margin.

The major concern for the company is the dollar. IBM said currency translation has increased to about an eight-point headwind to revenue growth.

The company management did not talk about recession or any possible slowdown in business due to it.

Microsoft (Fiscal year is January-December)

Q4FY22: Revenue- $51.9 billion; Net income - $16.74 billion Q4FY21: Revenue- $46.15 billion; Net income - $16.45 billion

The software giant said its numbers were negatively impacted due to the surging dollar.

Moreover, a slowdown in parts of the world including China impacted Windows OEM revenue while reductions in advertising spend impacted LinkedIn.

The company nonetheless continues to expect double-digit revenue and operating income growth in both constant currency and US dollars.

It sees operating margins based on constant currency to be approximately flat year over year in FY23. It, however, highlighted that continued weakness in the PC market demand and advertising spend will impact Windows OEM, Surface, LinkedIn, and Search and news advertising revenue.

Salesforce.com (Fiscal year is June-July)

Q2FY22: Revenue- $15.53 billion; Net income - $1.39 billion Q2FY21: Revenue- $14.21 billion; Net income - $1.32 billion

The company’s quarterly performance met expectations but it trimmed its full-year forecasts, making room for an expected slowdown in its calculations.

It encountered slowdown signs as clients have become more discerning in evaluating deals. Most clients are taking a measured approach, the company’s management said, adding that this slowdown is not broad-based. Smaller businesses from Europe and North America showed the most deceleration.

The company’s platform and other categories, including the acquired office messaging platform Slack, showed 53 percent growth in revenues.

While the management didn’t mention recession, its guidance gave enough hints that the company is bracing for a significant impact later in the year. Another problem is the impact of a strong dollar on its earnings.

Intel (Fiscal year is January-December)

Q2FY22: Revenue- $15.3 billion; Net income:(-) $0.5 billion Q2FY21: Revenue- $19.6 billion; Net income: $5.2 billion

The chipmaker has seen a number of supply chain issues and an inability to meet the burgeoning demand. The impact was seen on its revenue and margins which plunged sharply.

The company continued to talk about the “challenging business environment”. It now focuses on “adjusting and refocusing our spending levels in the near term” to meet these challenges.

At the same time, it is also deploying a smart capital strategy and trying to improve product execution. Recently criticised for falling behind peers in terms of innovation, the company now aims to “re-establish a culture of execution and innovation.”

Honeywell International (Fiscal year is January-December)

Q2FY22: Revenue- $8.95 billion; Net income - $1.43 billion Q2FY21: Revenue- $8.80 billion; Net income - $1.26 billion

The company, which operates in four segments—aerospace, building tech, performance materials and tech and safety and productivity—has revised its FY23 revenue growth guidance to 5-7 percent from 4-7 percent.

The company is seeing an adverse impact of lower mask sales as Covid-19 has ebbed. It now expects relatively lower cash flow from operations compared to an earlier assessment.

Caterpillar Inc (Fiscal year is January-December)

Q2FY22 Revenues - $14.24 billion; Net Income – $1.67 billion Q2FY21 Revenues - $12.88 billion; Net Income - $1.41 billion

The increase in revenues was due to a favourable price realisation and higher sales volume, partially offset by unfavourable currency impacts primarily related to the euro, Australian dollar and Japanese yen.

The increase in sales volume was driven by services, partially offset by lower sales of equipment to end users.

The operating profit for the quarter increased 9 percent year on year to $1,944 million due to favourable price realisation and higher sales volumes, partially offset by higher manufacturing costs, and higher selling, general and administrative (SG&A) and research and development (R&D) expenses.

Unfavourable manufacturing costs largely reflected higher material and freight costs.

The company’s top line would have been even stronger if not for supply- chain constraints.

Overall, it remains encouraged by the strong demand in its end markets for its products and services. The company expects continued top-line growth for the second half of the year, reflecting healthy demand, favourable price realisation and its persistent efforts to mitigate the supply chain disruptions.

“We expect volume and price realisation to improve in the second half of the year, which should lead to sales growth in the remaining quarters of the year, both sequentially and year over year," Jim Umpleby, Chairman & CEO, said in the earnings call.

“We also expect adjusted operating profit margins will improve, both sequentially and year over year, in the second half of 2022, as our price realisation will more than offset manufacturing cost increases,” he said.

Orders for the company remain solid and its backlog of orders grew by approximately $2 billion in the quarter.

Dow Inc (Fiscal year is January-December)

Q2FY22: Revenue- 15.7 billion; Net income - $1.68 billion Q2FY21: Revenue- $13.9 billion; Net income - $1.93 billion

The company that operates in three segments—packaging & specialty plastics, industrial intermediates & infrastructure and performance materials & coatings—said it was affected by a rise in raw material costs, and hence took price hikes to compensate for it. Some of the negative impact is reflected in lower margins.

The company said it is closely monitoring the evolving economic landscape, including inflation, interest rates, ongoing supply chain challenges and geopolitical risks.

It asserted that in a recessionary environment its packaging business grows rather than slowing down as people move to smaller package types, meaning more packaging materials per user.