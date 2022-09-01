From inflation to recession: US retailers keep faith in the consumer – Part 1 

Wall Street is busy fretting over how far the US Federal Reserve will go to rein in inflation to its 2 percent target. A recession looks imminent and the latest comments by Fed chief Jerome Powell at an annual meeting of central bankers in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, leave little to the imagination when it comes to the central bank’s inflation fight.

Rate hikes won’t slow even if the US economy does not slip into a recession. A recession coupled with inflation is deadly for corporate earnings and that is driving investors away from stocks.

But if we parse through the management commentary by US companies that have declared their results so far, the outlook isn’t so bleak. Some companies are in sync with the market in their worries over stagflation but many others believe that Wall Street’s nightmares may not come true in their entirety. Main Street — the real economy — participants are confident that the US citizen will continue to consume and borrow just as in pre-pandemic times.

Three broad themes have emerged from the results of 30 companies whose stocks inhabit the DJIA index.

-US firms don’t like a strong dollar and exchange rate volatility-Inflation is playing havoc on their operating expenses, and this is particularly visible in the consumer and retail space

-A recession is very much on their minds but most believe it can be managed without much damage to earnings

In this three-part series, we bring you a distilled version of the top US companies and their management commentary counting on growth, even amid signs of a recession and inflation. In the first part, we detail US retail and consumer-oriented companies such as Home Depot, McDonald’s, Nike, Walmart, and so on.

Home Depot (Fiscal year: February-January)

Q2FY22: Revenue - $43.8 billion; net income - $5.2 billion

Q2FY21: Revenue - $41.1 billion; net income - $4.8 billion

Home Depot is a home improvement chain selling hardware of all sorts from power tools and bathroom fittings to lumber and concrete. While the management was happy about the home-improvement trend still going strong, it voiced concerns about working in an inflationary environment with supply-chain risks. EVP and CFO Richard McPhail said that more than half of the inventory “reflects product-cost inflation” and that inventory costs have also gone up due to stocking up to prepare for any adverse supply-chain events in Q3 and Q4, as well as due to investing in supply-chain facilities. While the R word wasn’t used during the call, the management made references to the Fed’s monetary policy, which could dampen demand. Home Depot President and CEO Ted Decker voiced concerns around the macroeconomic uncertainty: “While the business performed very well and our consumer remained resilient through the first half of the year, we are navigating a unique environment. We can’t predict how the evolving macroeconomic backdrop will impact our customer, going forward.”

During the quarter (May-July 2022), Home Depot’s comp (same-store) average ticket size increased 9 percent though comp transactions fell 3.1 per cent. The management said that the growth in ticket size was led by inflation across product categories and by demand for new, innovative products. For the fiscal year 2022, from February 2022 to January 31 2023, the company expects comp sales to be stronger in the first half of the year.

Walmart (Fiscal year: February-January)

Q2FY23: Revenue - $152.9 billion; net income - $5.15 billion

Q2FY22: Revenue - $141 billion; net income - $7.4 billion

Inflation is the main topic of conversation at retail giant Walmart. The management has seen a change in the way people shop, with the focus largely on staples and savings, and it has largely benefited from that shift. Walmart’s average transaction size has gone up. “From the US to Mexico to Canada to Chile, they’re prioritising how they spend their money. We’re pleased to see more families from a variety of income levels choose us as they look for value,” said Douglas McMillon, President, CEO and Director of the company.

While sales have picked up, Walmart is feeling pressure on its margins. Operating income fell 6.8 percent despite sales growing 8.4 percent — with food inflation rising and the company seeing a “heavier mix of sales in food and consumables” in many markets. CFO John David Riley noted the “significant” shift in mix in the business. “The grocery sales mix increased nearly 300 basis points, whereas the general merchandise sales mix decreased more than 350 basis points,” he said.

The company has also marked down its products starting March, which helped it reduce inventory. “The aggressive approach we took to move through apparel, in particular, put financial pressure on us, but it helped relieve pressure on our stores and through our supply chain,” said McMillon. Walmart is also cutting down on costs to keep prices low for customers, and pushing sales of private brand Great Value more aggressively.

Coca-Cola (Fiscal year: January-December)

Q2FY22: Revenue - $11.3 billion; Net income - $1.9 billion

Q2FY21: Revenue - $10.13 billion; Net income - $2.62 billion

The multinational beverage maker saw inflation impact gross margins in a big way, and dominate its management commentary. Margins eroded 250 basis points year on year due to an outsized increase in costs, and the exchange rate impact. Coca-Cola expects inflationary pressures to worsen, pointing at such pressure from wages, transportation and other operating expenses. Rising interest rates are likely to increase its cost burden as the company said it has floating-rate borrowings.

Post the pandemic, consumption habits are changing and this will impact the beverages business, Coca-Cola said. In essence, it will gain from rising tourism, entertainment and footfalls in theme parks but may lose at store shelves if consumers face tough choices due to rising prices. Inflation was mentioned more than 26 times during the investor call.

A recession, too, was right up there among its worries, and was mentioned 11 times. The company felt it could weather a recession in the US and select advanced economies by taking advantage of growth in emerging markets. The sticky point was how much of the inflation it would pass on to the consumer before a recession hit, at which point sales would be impacted.

McDonald’s (Fiscal year: January-December)

Q2FY22: Revenue - $5.72 billion; Net income- $1.19 billion

Q2FY21: Revenue - $5.89 billion; Net income- $2.22 billion

The fast food chain’s business by far captures the impact of various macroeconomic headwinds that businesses came across, from inflation to resurgence in covid-19 infections. Depending on the geographies, McDonald’s reported the impact of surge in food prices, supply chain disruptions owing to the war and covid-19 resurgence. Indeed, its revenues slipped partly because of closure of operations in Russia and Ukraine due to the war and partly due to cost pressures in an inflationary environment.

Nevertheless, on the whole, McDonald’s reported a 13 percent growth in its quick service restaurant segment and its earnings exceeded market expectations. Japan and Latin America contributed to growth while China showed a sharp contraction in sales owing to covid restrictions. The company expects inflation to continue to crimp margins. It expects its US operations to fare better than international.

Nike (Fiscal year: June-May)

Q4FY22: Revenue-$12.2 billion; net income- $1.44 billion

Q4FY21: Revenue - $12.34 billion; net income - $1.51 billion

The sporting goods company saw some challenges from its largest markets, such as China, owing to covid restrictions and supply-chain disruptions. Revenue slipped 1 percent and margins also declined. A strong dollar hurt earnings and shaved off margins on the international balance sheet. The company instituted price hikes on select products to nullify some of the inflationary pressure emanating from supply disruptions.

Inventories were up 23 percent from a year ago, showing slower sales growth and extended shipping timelines. However, the management painted an optimistic outlook for the upcoming quarters. “We continue to closely monitor consumer behavior, and we’re not seeing signs of pullback at this point in time, and so we continue to execute the strategy and the plan we have, which is working,” Chief Financial Officer Matthew Friend said in an investor call.

The Travelers Companies (Fiscal year: January-December)

Q2FY22: Revenue - $9,136 million; net income - $551 million

Q2FY21: Revenue - $8,687 million; net income - $934 million

The Travelers Companies is an American insurance company involved primarily in insuring commercial property. While its total revenue rose 5 percent year on year, net income and core income plunged 41 percent and 38 percent, respectively. Core income fell because of catastrophe losses, lower net investment income and a lower underlying underwriting gain, said the company’s press release.

The management does expect an impact on its topline from the recession because, as CEO Alan Schnitzer said in the call, “We insure the output of the economy”. But he sounded confident about riding through without too much pain, based on improved productivity and efficiency, and the company’s financial strength to continue investing in the business.

Schnitzer also reiterated his faith in the high quality of credit on the books. The company invests largely in fixed income instruments — they account for more than 90 percent of its $80 billion portfolio — with a large portion placed in municipal bonds and the rest mostly in AA and A-rated corporate bonds.

The net investment loss this quarter was primarily driven by the mark-to-market impact on the company’s equity investments, said its results press release. Schnitzer said that none of the conversations with clients indicate the coming of a recession. “The underlying business fundamentals we’re still seeing from our customers are strong. I think the macroeconomic data you see confirms that. As the Fed continues to increase interest rates in an effort to bring down demand, I think we’re all reading those tea leaves and imagining it’s coming, but we’re not seeing it in our data, not to any significant degree,” he said.

Inflation did weigh on the numbers and sentiment though. The second quarter is usually one that sees underwriting losses, with the “highest weather-related loss activity”, but this quarter’s results were also impacted by the price rise, said Michael Klein, executive VP and President of Personal Insurance. The company has responded to this challenge with higher pricing.

Apple (Fiscal year: October-September)

Q2FY22: Revenue - $63.55 billion; net income - $19.44 billion

Q2FY21: Revenue - $63.94 billion; net income- $21.74 billion

Consumer tech giant Apple’s commentary had no traces of either inflation or recession worries. In fact, the most pessimistic sign was the company not issuing a revenue guidance due to uncertainties. But the iPhone maker expects revenues to accelerate in the coming quarters.

The negative impact on earnings for Apple came from foreign exchange volatility as the dollar rose against most currencies across the globe. A strong dollar meant that Apple’s domestic sales didn’t generate as much bang as international operations did. Some challenges were felt from consumption demand, specifically on wearables and services that come bundled with the devices. Apple’s flagship product, the iPhone, didn’t suffer any impact from the slowdown or even from inflation. The company expects double-digit growth in the coming quarters for its main products as well as some services

3M (Fiscal year: January-December)

Q2FY22: Revenue - $8.7 billion; net income - $1,524 million

Q2FY21: Revenue - $8.9 billion; net income - $78 million

Consumer goods company 3M has adjusted its organic growth-rate expectations for the full year downwards to 1.5-3.5 percent from 2-5 percent, primarily because of the strengthening US dollar. “Foreign currency translation is now expected to be a full-year headwind of minus 4 percent versus minus 1 percent previously,” said Monish Patolawala, chief financial and transformation officer, during a Q2 earnings call.

The other concerns are the continued and evolving impact of the pandemic, supply-chain disruptions, persistent inflation, which is beginning to affect consumers’ purchasing power and causing them to change buying behaviour, softening trends in consumer electronics and geopolitical uncertainties. The management expects cash-flow conversion to be in the range of 90-100 percent.

A recession was not mentioned in the call. Uncertainty seemed to be the largest macroeconomic concern, with seven mentions during the call, followed by inflation, with three mentions.

Boeing Inc (Fiscal year: January-December)

Q2 2022 Revenue - $16.68 billion; net Income - $160 million;

Q2 2021 Revenue – $16.99 billion; net Income - $567 million;

The aircraft maker’s performance for the quarter was impacted by lower defence volumes, which was partially offset by higher commercial volume. The company managed to generate a positive operating cash flow of $100 million, more than its target. Cash was driven by higher commercial delivery volumes as well as order activity and advance payment timing. This has kept the company on track to generate positive free cash flow for the year and higher cash flows in 2023.

“Despite the challenges, airline operators are out there in the market trying to rebuild their fleets for the future and to meet that significant demand, and so far we've not seen any drawback on that demand,” management executives had said in an analyst call after the Q2 2022 results. “While we understand … recession fears that are growing out there, so far it has not impacted the aviation industry or our customers.”

Demand for commercial airplanes is strong, especially in the freighter market. Cargo traffic has increased from 2019 levels, largely driven by e-commerce and the efficiency of air freight. On the passenger side, traffic has recovered significantly but is still well below where it was historically, relative to global GDP. That said, commercial traffic recovery is accelerating and passenger traffic has reached its highest point since 2019 in both North America and Europe.

Walt Disney (Fiscal year: October-September)

Q3FY22: Revenue - $21.50 billion; net income - $1.41 billion

Q3FY21: Revenue - $17.02 billion; net income - $0.92 billion

The media and entertainment giant, which has been facing stiff competition from rising over-the-top (OTT) platforms, reported a neat 26 percent increase in revenues. Its own OTT platform saw a 19 percent increase in revenues and broadcast continued to be resilient. Theme parks saw throngs of people as covid restrictions ended and revenue increased 70 percent. The management says there is pent-up demand driving up revenues here but a lot of it is resilient as well. The company is hoping that even if US consumer spending tapers off at theme parks, the increase in international visitors would offset this to a large extent. In essence, Walt Disney sounded optimistic on earnings in upcoming quarters and is confident it can stick to its pricing strategy. That said, the company did forecast a dip in its streaming subscription revenue for fiscal year 2024.