From Clinic Plus shampoo to Lux soap, HUL raises prices by up to 15%

India’s largest FMCG brand Hindustan Unilever (HUL) has raised prices of its goods by up to 15% across segments, CNBC TV-18 reported quoting sources on May 5.

According to the report, Pears 125 gm soap price has been hiked by 2.4% and multipack by 3.7%. Lux soap price has gone up by 9% for some multipack variants. The company has also increased the prices of Sunsilk shampoo by Rs 8 to 10 across variants. Clinic Plus shampoo 100 ml price has been hiked by 15%.

Glow & Lovely price has been hiked by 6-8%. Ponds talcum powder price has also been raised by 5-7%.

HUL had last increased the prices of its products in April. The FMCG major had hiked prices, in the range of 3-20 percent, across skin cleansing and detergents.

In an Interview with Moneycontrol on May 2, HUL CEO and MD Sanjiv Mehta said that he has not seen an inflationary situation like this in the 30 years he has spent at the company.

He expects the times to be tough in the near future but is also confident that India remains a great market for FMCG companies and they are ready to meet these turbulent times.

In a bid to contain inflation, the Reserve Bank of India on May 4 increased the benchmark lending rate by 40 basis points (bps) to 4.40 percent for the first time in two years.

The decision follows an unscheduled meeting of the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC), with all six members unanimously voting for a rate hike while maintaining the accommodative stance.