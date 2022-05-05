English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event:Super25 3.0- India’s Largest Online Stock Traders Conference brought to you by Moneycontrol Pro & Espresso
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    From Clinic Plus shampoo to Lux soap, HUL raises prices by up to 15%

    HUL CEO and MD Sanjiv Mehta said that he has not seen an inflationary situation like this in the 30 years

    Moneycontrol News
    May 05, 2022 / 01:19 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    India’s largest FMCG brand Hindustan Unilever (HUL) has raised prices of its goods by up to 15% across segments, CNBC TV-18 reported quoting sources on May 5.

    According to the report, Pears 125 gm soap price has been hiked by 2.4% and multipack by 3.7%. Lux soap price has gone up by 9% for some multipack variants. The company has also increased the prices of Sunsilk shampoo by Rs 8 to 10 across variants. Clinic Plus shampoo 100 ml price has been hiked by 15%.

    Glow & Lovely price has been hiked by 6-8%. Ponds talcum powder price has also been raised by 5-7%.

    HUL had last increased the prices of its products in April. The FMCG major had hiked prices, in the range of 3-20 percent, across skin cleansing and detergents.

    In an Interview with Moneycontrol on May 2, HUL CEO and MD Sanjiv Mehta said that he has not seen an inflationary situation like this in the 30 years he has spent at the company.

    Close

    Related stories

    He expects the times to be tough in the near future but is also confident that India remains a great market for FMCG companies and they are ready to meet these turbulent times.

    In a bid to contain inflation, the Reserve Bank of India on May 4 increased the benchmark lending rate by 40 basis points (bps) to 4.40 percent for the first time in two years.

    The decision follows an unscheduled meeting of the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC), with all six members unanimously voting for a rate hike while maintaining the accommodative stance.



    Download your money calendar for 2022-23 here and keep your dates with your moneybox, investments, taxes

    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #Clinic Plus #FMCG sector in India #HUL #HUL Company #Lux soap
    first published: May 5, 2022 12:55 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.