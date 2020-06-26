Freshtrop Fruit Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 64.40 crore, down 17.22% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 64.40 crore in March 2020 down 17.22% from Rs. 77.80 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.66 crore in March 2020 down 119.73% from Rs. 3.36 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.57 crore in March 2020 down 89.6% from Rs. 5.48 crore in March 2019.

Freshtrop Fruit shares closed at 66.70 on June 25, 2020 (BSE) and has given -28.66% returns over the last 6 months and -40.71% over the last 12 months.