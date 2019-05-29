Freshtrop Fruit Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 77.80 crore, down 7.38% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 77.80 crore in March 2019 down 7.38% from Rs. 84.00 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.36 crore in March 2019 up 57.78% from Rs. 2.13 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.48 crore in March 2019 down 1.26% from Rs. 5.55 crore in March 2018.

Freshtrop Fruit EPS has increased to Rs. 2.76 in March 2019 from Rs. 1.75 in March 2018.

Freshtrop Fruit shares closed at 155.15 on May 28, 2019 (BSE) and has given 22.26% returns over the last 6 months and -5.19% over the last 12 months.