Freshtrop Fruit Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 106.24 crore, up 0.19% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 106.24 crore in June 2023 up 0.19% from Rs. 106.04 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 12.96 crore in June 2023 up 816.18% from Rs. 1.41 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 19.65 crore in June 2023 up 529.81% from Rs. 3.12 crore in June 2022.

Freshtrop Fruit EPS has increased to Rs. 13.10 in June 2023 from Rs. 1.32 in June 2022.

Freshtrop Fruit shares closed at 157.60 on August 10, 2023 (BSE) and has given 44.26% returns over the last 6 months and 78.18% over the last 12 months.