    Freshtrop Fruit Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 106.24 crore, up 0.19% Y-o-Y

    August 12, 2023 / 10:04 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Freshtrop Fruits are:

    Net Sales at Rs 106.24 crore in June 2023 up 0.19% from Rs. 106.04 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 12.96 crore in June 2023 up 816.18% from Rs. 1.41 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 19.65 crore in June 2023 up 529.81% from Rs. 3.12 crore in June 2022.

    Freshtrop Fruit EPS has increased to Rs. 13.10 in June 2023 from Rs. 1.32 in June 2022.

    Freshtrop Fruit shares closed at 157.60 on August 10, 2023 (BSE) and has given 44.26% returns over the last 6 months and 78.18% over the last 12 months.

    Freshtrop Fruits
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations106.2476.87106.04
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations106.2476.87106.04
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials70.3372.9167.39
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks1.82-31.7211.22
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost4.596.344.37
    Depreciation1.371.301.24
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses12.4118.7220.31
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax15.729.331.51
    Other Income2.550.590.37
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax18.289.921.88
    Interest0.470.320.58
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax17.809.601.30
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax17.809.601.30
    Tax4.842.72-0.11
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities12.966.881.41
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period12.966.881.41
    Equity Share Capital9.899.8910.69
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS13.106.951.32
    Diluted EPS13.106.951.32
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS13.106.951.32
    Diluted EPS13.106.951.32
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Aug 12, 2023 09:33 am

