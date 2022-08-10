Freshtrop Fruit Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 106.04 crore, up 37.17% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 106.04 crore in June 2022 up 37.17% from Rs. 77.31 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.41 crore in June 2022 down 73.34% from Rs. 5.31 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.12 crore in June 2022 down 65.9% from Rs. 9.15 crore in June 2021.

Freshtrop Fruit EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.32 in June 2022 from Rs. 4.96 in June 2021.

Freshtrop Fruit shares closed at 100.90 on August 08, 2022 (BSE) and has given -10.07% returns over the last 6 months and -27.10% over the last 12 months.