Freshtrop Fruit Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 33.87 crore, up 154.35% Y-o-Y

Feb 12, 2023 / 09:18 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Freshtrop Fruits are:

Net Sales at Rs 33.87 crore in December 2022 up 154.35% from Rs. 13.32 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.08 crore in December 2022 up 366.81% from Rs. 0.78 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.42 crore in December 2022 up 4320% from Rs. 0.10 crore in December 2021.

Freshtrop Fruits
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 33.87 29.41 13.32
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 33.87 29.41 13.32
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 9.21 11.65 4.20
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 12.53 7.84 2.68
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 3.57 2.82 2.83
Depreciation 1.27 1.26 1.20
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 4.25 8.32 3.99
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 3.04 -2.47 -1.58
Other Income 0.10 0.01 0.48
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 3.15 -2.46 -1.10
Interest 0.21 0.41 0.09
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 2.94 -2.87 -1.19
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 2.94 -2.87 -1.19
Tax 0.86 -0.96 -0.41
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 2.08 -1.91 -0.78
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 2.08 -1.91 -0.78
Equity Share Capital 10.69 10.69 10.69
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.95 -1.79 -0.73
Diluted EPS 1.95 -1.79 -0.73
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.95 -1.79 -0.73
Diluted EPS 1.95 -1.79 -0.73
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited