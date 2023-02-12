Freshtrop Fruit Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 33.87 crore, up 154.35% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 33.87 crore in December 2022 up 154.35% from Rs. 13.32 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.08 crore in December 2022 up 366.81% from Rs. 0.78 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.42 crore in December 2022 up 4320% from Rs. 0.10 crore in December 2021.