Freshtrop Fruit Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 33.87 crore, up 154.35% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 33.87 crore in December 2022 up 154.35% from Rs. 13.32 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.08 crore in December 2022 up 366.81% from Rs. 0.78 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.42 crore in December 2022 up 4320% from Rs. 0.10 crore in December 2021.

Freshtrop Fruit EPS has increased to Rs. 1.95 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.73 in December 2021.

Freshtrop Fruit shares closed at 106.50 on February 09, 2023 (BSE) and has given 19.73% returns over the last 6 months and -4.10% over the last 12 months.