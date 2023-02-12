English
    Freshtrop Fruit Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 33.87 crore, up 154.35% Y-o-Y

    February 12, 2023 / 09:18 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Freshtrop Fruits are:

    Net Sales at Rs 33.87 crore in December 2022 up 154.35% from Rs. 13.32 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.08 crore in December 2022 up 366.81% from Rs. 0.78 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.42 crore in December 2022 up 4320% from Rs. 0.10 crore in December 2021.

    Freshtrop Fruits
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations33.8729.4113.32
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations33.8729.4113.32
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials9.2111.654.20
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks12.537.842.68
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost3.572.822.83
    Depreciation1.271.261.20
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses4.258.323.99
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax3.04-2.47-1.58
    Other Income0.100.010.48
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax3.15-2.46-1.10
    Interest0.210.410.09
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax2.94-2.87-1.19
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax2.94-2.87-1.19
    Tax0.86-0.96-0.41
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities2.08-1.91-0.78
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period2.08-1.91-0.78
    Equity Share Capital10.6910.6910.69
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.95-1.79-0.73
    Diluted EPS1.95-1.79-0.73
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.95-1.79-0.73
    Diluted EPS1.95-1.79-0.73
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited