Freshtrop Fruit Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 13.32 crore, up 19.81% Y-o-Y
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Freshtrop Fruits are:
Net Sales at Rs 13.32 crore in December 2021 up 19.81% from Rs. 11.11 crore in December 2020.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.78 crore in December 2021 up 24.51% from Rs. 1.03 crore in December 2020.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.10 crore in December 2021 up 433.33% from Rs. 0.03 crore in December 2020.
Freshtrop Fruit shares closed at 110.05 on February 11, 2022 (BSE) and has given -14.89% returns over the last 6 months and 45.67% over the last 12 months.
|Freshtrop Fruits
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'21
|Sep'21
|Dec'20
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|13.32
|19.64
|11.11
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|13.32
|19.64
|11.11
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|4.20
|9.04
|3.24
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|2.68
|4.04
|4.08
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|2.83
|2.48
|2.77
|Depreciation
|1.20
|1.18
|1.32
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|3.99
|3.42
|1.42
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-1.58
|-0.53
|-1.72
|Other Income
|0.48
|0.16
|0.37
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-1.10
|-0.37
|-1.35
|Interest
|0.09
|0.15
|0.20
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-1.19
|-0.53
|-1.55
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-1.19
|-0.53
|-1.55
|Tax
|-0.41
|-0.26
|-0.52
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.78
|-0.27
|-1.03
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.78
|-0.27
|-1.03
|Equity Share Capital
|10.69
|10.69
|11.15
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.73
|-0.25
|-0.93
|Diluted EPS
|-0.73
|-0.25
|-0.93
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.73
|-0.25
|-0.93
|Diluted EPS
|-0.73
|-0.25
|-0.93
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
