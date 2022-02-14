Freshtrop Fruit Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 13.32 crore, up 19.81% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 13.32 crore in December 2021 up 19.81% from Rs. 11.11 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.78 crore in December 2021 up 24.51% from Rs. 1.03 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.10 crore in December 2021 up 433.33% from Rs. 0.03 crore in December 2020.

Freshtrop Fruit shares closed at 110.05 on February 11, 2022 (BSE) and has given -14.89% returns over the last 6 months and 45.67% over the last 12 months.