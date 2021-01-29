Freshtrop Fruit Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 11.11 crore, down 4.07% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 11.11 crore in December 2020 down 4.07% from Rs. 11.59 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.03 crore in December 2020 up 58.92% from Rs. 2.51 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.03 crore in December 2020 up 98.36% from Rs. 1.83 crore in December 2019.

Freshtrop Fruit shares closed at 78.95 on January 28, 2021 (BSE) and has given 35.54% returns over the last 6 months and -16.41% over the last 12 months.