Freshtrop Fruit Standalone December 2019 Net Sales at Rs 11.59 crore, down 14.16% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 11.59 crore in December 2019 down 14.16% from Rs. 13.50 crore in December 2018.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.51 crore in December 2019 down 112.34% from Rs. 1.18 crore in December 2018.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.83 crore in December 2019 down 266.36% from Rs. 1.10 crore in December 2018.

Freshtrop Fruit shares closed at 89.55 on February 04, 2020 (BSE) and has given -1.10% returns over the last 6 months and -41.22% over the last 12 months.