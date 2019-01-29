Freshtrop Fruit Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 13.50 crore, up 31.84% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 13.50 crore in December 2018 up 31.84% from Rs. 10.24 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.18 crore in December 2018 down 107.94% from Rs. 0.57 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.10 crore in December 2018 up 198.21% from Rs. 1.12 crore in December 2017.

Freshtrop Fruit shares closed at 176.40 on January 28, 2019 (BSE) and has given 52.40% returns over the last 6 months and 10.60% over the last 12 months.