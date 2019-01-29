Freshtrop Fruit Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 13.50 crore, up 31.84% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Freshtrop Fruits are:
Net Sales at Rs 13.50 crore in December 2018 up 31.84% from Rs. 10.24 crore in December 2017.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.18 crore in December 2018 down 107.94% from Rs. 0.57 crore in December 2017.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.10 crore in December 2018 up 198.21% from Rs. 1.12 crore in December 2017.
Freshtrop Fruit shares closed at 176.40 on January 28, 2019 (BSE) and has given 52.40% returns over the last 6 months and 10.60% over the last 12 months.
|
|Freshtrop Fruits
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Dec'18
|Sep'18
|Dec'17
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|13.50
|18.69
|10.24
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|13.50
|18.69
|10.24
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|6.27
|6.16
|2.73
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-0.89
|0.70
|2.64
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|3.48
|3.54
|2.63
|Depreciation
|1.31
|1.29
|0.97
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|5.32
|5.29
|3.61
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-1.99
|1.72
|-2.35
|Other Income
|1.78
|0.16
|0.26
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.21
|1.87
|-2.09
|Interest
|0.24
|0.26
|0.04
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.45
|1.62
|-2.13
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|0.58
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.45
|1.62
|-1.55
|Tax
|0.74
|0.36
|-0.98
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-1.18
|1.26
|-0.57
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-1.18
|1.26
|-0.57
|Equity Share Capital
|12.15
|12.15
|12.15
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.97
|1.03
|-0.47
|Diluted EPS
|-0.97
|1.03
|-0.47
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.97
|1.03
|-0.47
|Diluted EPS
|-0.97
|1.03
|-0.47
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited