Fredun Pharmace Standalone September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 54.35 crore, up 69.49% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 54.35 crore in September 2021 up 69.49% from Rs. 32.07 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.84 crore in September 2021 up 122.59% from Rs. 0.83 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.08 crore in September 2021 up 20% from Rs. 3.40 crore in September 2020.

Fredun Pharmace EPS has increased to Rs. 4.61 in September 2021 from Rs. 2.07 in September 2020.

Fredun Pharmace shares closed at 531.70 on November 08, 2021 (BSE)