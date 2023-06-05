English
    Fredun Pharmace Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 79.73 crore, up 14.8% Y-o-Y

    June 05, 2023 / 09:46 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Fredun Pharmaceuticals Limited are:

    Net Sales at Rs 79.73 crore in March 2023 up 14.8% from Rs. 69.45 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.89 crore in March 2023 up 69.51% from Rs. 2.30 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 12.26 crore in March 2023 up 127.46% from Rs. 5.39 crore in March 2022.

    Fredun Pharmace EPS has increased to Rs. 8.59 in March 2023 from Rs. 5.18 in March 2022.

    Fredun Pharmace shares closed at 850.10 on June 02, 2023 (BSE) and has given -35.01% returns over the last 6 months and -4.13% over the last 12 months.

    Fredun Pharmaceuticals Limited
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations79.7377.6569.45
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations79.7377.6569.45
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials67.8284.3333.57
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-13.29-22.4122.81
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost3.942.613.46
    Depreciation0.700.740.58
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses9.076.136.61
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax11.486.262.41
    Other Income0.080.312.40
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax11.566.574.81
    Interest3.551.951.72
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax8.014.623.09
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax8.014.623.09
    Tax4.121.160.79
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities3.893.462.30
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period3.893.462.30
    Equity Share Capital4.534.514.43
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves----64.18
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS8.597.665.18
    Diluted EPS8.597.665.18
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS8.597.665.18
    Diluted EPS8.597.665.18
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

