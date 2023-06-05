Fredun Pharmace Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 79.73 crore, up 14.8% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 79.73 crore in March 2023 up 14.8% from Rs. 69.45 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.89 crore in March 2023 up 69.51% from Rs. 2.30 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 12.26 crore in March 2023 up 127.46% from Rs. 5.39 crore in March 2022.

Fredun Pharmace EPS has increased to Rs. 8.59 in March 2023 from Rs. 5.18 in March 2022.

Fredun Pharmace shares closed at 850.10 on June 02, 2023 (BSE) and has given -35.01% returns over the last 6 months and -4.13% over the last 12 months.