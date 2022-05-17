Fredun Pharmace Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 69.45 crore, up 68.88% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 69.45 crore in March 2022 up 68.88% from Rs. 41.12 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.30 crore in March 2022 up 215.73% from Rs. 0.73 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.39 crore in March 2022 up 91.13% from Rs. 2.82 crore in March 2021.

Fredun Pharmace EPS has increased to Rs. 5.18 in March 2022 from Rs. 1.82 in March 2021.

Fredun Pharmace shares closed at 948.75 on May 16, 2022 (BSE)