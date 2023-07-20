Fredun Pharmace Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 61.23 crore, up 27.22% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 61.23 crore in June 2023 up 27.22% from Rs. 48.13 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.40 crore in June 2023 up 154.42% from Rs. 0.94 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 7.61 crore in June 2023 up 96.64% from Rs. 3.87 crore in June 2022.

Fredun Pharmace EPS has increased to Rs. 5.24 in June 2023 from Rs. 2.12 in June 2022.

Fredun Pharmace shares closed at 802.55 on July 19, 2023 (BSE) and has given -25.00% returns over the last 6 months and -2.22% over the last 12 months.