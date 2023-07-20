English
    Fredun Pharmace Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 61.23 crore, up 27.22% Y-o-Y

    July 20, 2023 / 09:48 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Fredun Pharmaceuticals Limited are:

    Net Sales at Rs 61.23 crore in June 2023 up 27.22% from Rs. 48.13 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.40 crore in June 2023 up 154.42% from Rs. 0.94 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 7.61 crore in June 2023 up 96.64% from Rs. 3.87 crore in June 2022.

    Fredun Pharmace EPS has increased to Rs. 5.24 in June 2023 from Rs. 2.12 in June 2022.

    Fredun Pharmace shares closed at 802.55 on July 19, 2023 (BSE) and has given -25.00% returns over the last 6 months and -2.22% over the last 12 months.

    Fredun Pharmaceuticals Limited
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations61.2379.7348.13
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations61.2379.7348.13
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials34.4467.8233.16
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks10.78-13.294.04
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost2.693.942.45
    Depreciation0.920.700.65
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses6.539.074.90
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax5.8711.482.92
    Other Income0.820.080.29
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax6.6911.563.22
    Interest2.613.551.91
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax4.088.011.31
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax4.088.011.31
    Tax1.684.120.36
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities2.403.890.94
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period2.403.890.94
    Equity Share Capital4.584.534.45
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS5.248.592.12
    Diluted EPS5.248.592.12
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS5.248.592.12
    Diluted EPS5.248.592.12
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Jul 20, 2023 09:33 am

