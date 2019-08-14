Fredun Pharmace Standalone June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 28.31 crore, up 71.38% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 28.31 crore in June 2019 up 71.38% from Rs. 16.52 crore in June 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.23 crore in June 2019 up 137.08% from Rs. 0.63 crore in June 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.98 crore in June 2019 up 942.11% from Rs. 0.19 crore in June 2018.

Fredun Pharmace EPS has increased to Rs. 0.59 in June 2019 from Rs. 0.00 in June 2018.

Fredun Pharmace shares closed at 240.30 on August 13, 2019 (BSE) and has given -27.21% returns over the last 6 months and -35.08% over the last 12 months.