Fredun Pharmace Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 77.65 crore, up 46.17% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 77.65 crore in December 2022 up 46.17% from Rs. 53.12 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.46 crore in December 2022 up 84.69% from Rs. 1.87 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 7.31 crore in December 2022 up 67.66% from Rs. 4.36 crore in December 2021.