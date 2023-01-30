English
    Fredun Pharmace Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 77.65 crore, up 46.17% Y-o-Y

    January 30, 2023 / 12:42 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Fredun Pharmaceuticals Limited are:

    Net Sales at Rs 77.65 crore in December 2022 up 46.17% from Rs. 53.12 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.46 crore in December 2022 up 84.69% from Rs. 1.87 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 7.31 crore in December 2022 up 67.66% from Rs. 4.36 crore in December 2021.

    Fredun Pharmaceuticals Limited
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations77.6568.8453.12
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations77.6568.8453.12
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials84.3360.2560.23
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-22.41-6.050.74
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost2.612.47-19.41
    Depreciation0.740.720.55
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses6.136.858.31
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax6.264.602.69
    Other Income0.311.481.11
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax6.576.073.81
    Interest1.951.861.25
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax4.624.212.56
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax4.624.212.56
    Tax1.161.060.68
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities3.463.151.87
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period3.463.151.87
    Equity Share Capital4.514.454.43
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS7.667.114.22
    Diluted EPS7.667.114.22
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS7.667.114.22
    Diluted EPS7.667.114.22
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited