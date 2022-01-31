Fredun Pharmace Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 53.12 crore, up 17.78% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 53.12 crore in December 2021 up 17.78% from Rs. 45.10 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.87 crore in December 2021 up 40.03% from Rs. 1.34 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.36 crore in December 2021 up 42.48% from Rs. 3.06 crore in December 2020.

Fredun Pharmace EPS has increased to Rs. 4.22 in December 2021 from Rs. 3.35 in December 2020.

Fredun Pharmace shares closed at 1,091.50 on January 28, 2022 (BSE)