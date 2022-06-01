Fraser and Comp Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 8.35 crore, down 49.86% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 8.35 crore in March 2022 down 49.86% from Rs. 16.66 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.29 crore in March 2022 down 44.53% from Rs. 0.53 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.43 crore in March 2022 down 41.89% from Rs. 0.74 crore in March 2021.

Fraser and Comp EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.36 in March 2022 from Rs. 0.65 in March 2021.

Fraser and Comp shares closed at 7.13 on May 31, 2022 (BSE) and has given -47.19% returns over the last 6 months and 31.31% over the last 12 months.