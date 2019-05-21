Fraser and Comp Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 0.30 crore, up 120.48% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.30 crore in March 2019 up 120.48% from Rs. 0.13 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.04 crore in March 2019 up 379.09% from Rs. 0.02 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.04 crore in March 2019 up 300% from Rs. 0.02 crore in March 2018.

Fraser and Comp EPS has increased to Rs. 0.62 in March 2019 from Rs. 0.03 in March 2018.

Fraser and Comp shares closed at 9.03 on May 17, 2019 (BSE)