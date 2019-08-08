Fraser and Comp Standalone June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 6.48 crore, up 3284.58% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 6.48 crore in June 2019 up 3284.58% from Rs. 0.19 crore in June 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.40 crore in June 2019 up 732.41% from Rs. 0.06 crore in June 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.54 crore in June 2019 up 1000% from Rs. 0.06 crore in June 2018.

Fraser and Comp EPS has increased to Rs. 0.49 in June 2019 from Rs. 0.11 in June 2018.

Fraser and Comp shares closed at 10.25 on August 07, 2019 (BSE) and has given 8.12% returns over the last 12 months.