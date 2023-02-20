 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Fraser and Comp Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.24 crore, down 97.23% Y-o-Y

Feb 20, 2023 / 09:25 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Fraser and Company are:

Net Sales at Rs 0.24 crore in December 2022 down 97.23% from Rs. 8.78 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.03 crore in December 2022 down 118.44% from Rs. 0.17 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.01 crore in December 2022 down 96.3% from Rs. 0.27 crore in December 2021.

Fraser and Company
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 0.24 3.64 8.78
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 0.24 3.64 8.78
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods 0.19 3.26 7.85
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 0.02 -0.01 0.02
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.11 0.10 0.13
Depreciation 0.03 0.03 0.03
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses -0.09 0.24 0.51
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.02 0.02 0.24
Other Income -- 0.00 --
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.02 0.02 0.24
Interest 0.03 0.01 0.01
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -0.04 0.01 0.23
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -0.04 0.01 0.23
Tax -0.01 0.00 0.06
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -0.03 0.01 0.17
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -0.03 0.01 0.17
Equity Share Capital 8.12 8.12 8.12
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.04 0.01 0.21
Diluted EPS -0.04 0.01 0.21
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.04 0.01 0.21
Diluted EPS -0.04 0.01 0.21
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited