Fraser and Comp Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.24 crore, down 97.23% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Fraser and Company are:
Net Sales at Rs 0.24 crore in December 2022 down 97.23% from Rs. 8.78 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.03 crore in December 2022 down 118.44% from Rs. 0.17 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.01 crore in December 2022 down 96.3% from Rs. 0.27 crore in December 2021.
Fraser and Comp shares closed at 9.50 on February 17, 2023 (BSE) and has given 37.48% returns over the last 6 months and 0.74% over the last 12 months.
|
|Fraser and Company
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|0.24
|3.64
|8.78
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|0.24
|3.64
|8.78
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|0.19
|3.26
|7.85
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|0.02
|-0.01
|0.02
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.11
|0.10
|0.13
|Depreciation
|0.03
|0.03
|0.03
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|-0.09
|0.24
|0.51
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.02
|0.02
|0.24
|Other Income
|--
|0.00
|--
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.02
|0.02
|0.24
|Interest
|0.03
|0.01
|0.01
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.04
|0.01
|0.23
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.04
|0.01
|0.23
|Tax
|-0.01
|0.00
|0.06
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.03
|0.01
|0.17
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.03
|0.01
|0.17
|Equity Share Capital
|8.12
|8.12
|8.12
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.04
|0.01
|0.21
|Diluted EPS
|-0.04
|0.01
|0.21
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.04
|0.01
|0.21
|Diluted EPS
|-0.04
|0.01
|0.21
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited