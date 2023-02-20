Fraser and Comp Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.24 crore, down 97.23% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.24 crore in December 2022 down 97.23% from Rs. 8.78 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.03 crore in December 2022 down 118.44% from Rs. 0.17 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.01 crore in December 2022 down 96.3% from Rs. 0.27 crore in December 2021.

Fraser and Comp shares closed at 9.50 on February 17, 2023 (BSE) and has given 37.48% returns over the last 6 months and 0.74% over the last 12 months.