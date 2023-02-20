English
    Fraser and Comp Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.24 crore, down 97.23% Y-o-Y

    February 20, 2023 / 09:25 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Fraser and Company are:

    Net Sales at Rs 0.24 crore in December 2022 down 97.23% from Rs. 8.78 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.03 crore in December 2022 down 118.44% from Rs. 0.17 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.01 crore in December 2022 down 96.3% from Rs. 0.27 crore in December 2021.

    Fraser and Comp shares closed at 9.50 on February 17, 2023 (BSE) and has given 37.48% returns over the last 6 months and 0.74% over the last 12 months.

    Fraser and Company
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations0.243.648.78
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations0.243.648.78
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods0.193.267.85
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.02-0.010.02
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.110.100.13
    Depreciation0.030.030.03
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses-0.090.240.51
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.020.020.24
    Other Income--0.00--
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.020.020.24
    Interest0.030.010.01
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-0.040.010.23
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-0.040.010.23
    Tax-0.010.000.06
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.030.010.17
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.030.010.17
    Equity Share Capital8.128.128.12
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.040.010.21
    Diluted EPS-0.040.010.21
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.040.010.21
    Diluted EPS-0.040.010.21
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    #Earnings First-Cut #Fraser and Comp #Fraser and Company #Results #trading
    first published: Feb 20, 2023 09:00 am