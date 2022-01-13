Fraser and Comp Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 8.78 crore, down 34.99% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 8.78 crore in December 2021 down 34.99% from Rs. 13.51 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.17 crore in December 2021 down 60.95% from Rs. 0.44 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.27 crore in December 2021 down 57.14% from Rs. 0.63 crore in December 2020.

Fraser and Comp EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.21 in December 2021 from Rs. 0.55 in December 2020.

Fraser and Comp shares closed at 11.41 on January 12, 2022 (BSE) and has given 47.80% returns over the last 6 months and 92.09% over the last 12 months.