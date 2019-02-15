Fraser and Comp Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 1.21 crore, up 642.8% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.21 crore in December 2018 up 642.8% from Rs. 0.16 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.01 crore in December 2018 up 151.63% from Rs. 0.03 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.02 crore in December 2018 up 166.67% from Rs. 0.03 crore in December 2017.

Fraser and Comp EPS has increased to Rs. 0.02 in December 2018 from Rs. 0.05 in December 2017.

Fraser and Comp shares closed at 9.93 on December 24, 2018 (BSE)