Franklin Ind Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 8.19 crore, up 654% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 8.19 crore in March 2023 up 654% from Rs. 1.09 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.34 crore in March 2023 down 28.24% from Rs. 0.26 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.09 crore in March 2023 up 774.19% from Rs. 0.31 crore in March 2022.

Franklin Ind shares closed at 13.05 on May 25, 2023 (BSE) and has given 24.17% returns over the last 6 months and -28.49% over the last 12 months.