Franklin Ind Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 8.19 crore, up 654% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Franklin Industries are:
Net Sales at Rs 8.19 crore in March 2023 up 654% from Rs. 1.09 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.34 crore in March 2023 down 28.24% from Rs. 0.26 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.09 crore in March 2023 up 774.19% from Rs. 0.31 crore in March 2022.
Franklin Ind shares closed at 13.05 on May 25, 2023 (BSE) and has given 24.17% returns over the last 6 months and -28.49% over the last 12 months.
|Franklin Industries
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|8.19
|8.10
|1.09
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|8.19
|8.10
|1.09
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|5.38
|7.84
|1.01
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|0.69
|-0.18
|0.47
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|--
|0.01
|0.00
|Depreciation
|--
|--
|0.03
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.04
|0.00
|-0.01
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|2.09
|0.43
|-0.42
|Other Income
|--
|--
|0.07
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|2.09
|0.43
|-0.34
|Interest
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|2.09
|0.43
|-0.34
|Exceptional Items
|-2.55
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.46
|0.43
|-0.34
|Tax
|-0.13
|0.11
|-0.08
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.34
|0.32
|-0.26
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.34
|0.32
|-0.26
|Equity Share Capital
|3.62
|3.62
|3.62
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.94
|0.88
|-0.73
|Diluted EPS
|-0.94
|0.88
|-0.73
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.94
|0.88
|-0.73
|Diluted EPS
|-0.94
|0.88
|-0.73
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited