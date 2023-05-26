English
    Franklin Ind Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 8.19 crore, up 654% Y-o-Y

    May 26, 2023 / 07:16 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Franklin Industries are:

    Net Sales at Rs 8.19 crore in March 2023 up 654% from Rs. 1.09 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.34 crore in March 2023 down 28.24% from Rs. 0.26 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.09 crore in March 2023 up 774.19% from Rs. 0.31 crore in March 2022.

    Franklin Ind shares closed at 13.05 on May 25, 2023 (BSE) and has given 24.17% returns over the last 6 months and -28.49% over the last 12 months.

    Franklin Industries
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations8.198.101.09
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations8.198.101.09
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods5.387.841.01
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.69-0.180.47
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost--0.010.00
    Depreciation----0.03
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.040.00-0.01
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax2.090.43-0.42
    Other Income----0.07
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax2.090.43-0.34
    Interest0.000.000.00
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax2.090.43-0.34
    Exceptional Items-2.55----
    P/L Before Tax-0.460.43-0.34
    Tax-0.130.11-0.08
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.340.32-0.26
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.340.32-0.26
    Equity Share Capital3.623.623.62
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.940.88-0.73
    Diluted EPS-0.940.88-0.73
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.940.88-0.73
    Diluted EPS-0.940.88-0.73
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: May 26, 2023 07:08 pm