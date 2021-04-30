Franklin Ind Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 4.79 crore, up 3.84% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 4.79 crore in March 2021 up 3.84% from Rs. 4.61 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.04 crore in March 2021 up 170.45% from Rs. 0.05 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.08 crore in March 2021 up 366.67% from Rs. 0.03 crore in March 2020.

Franklin Ind EPS has increased to Rs. 0.10 in March 2021 from Rs. 0.14 in March 2020.

Franklin Ind shares closed at 11.10 on April 29, 2021 (BSE) and has given 12.92% returns over the last 6 months and -9.39% over the last 12 months.