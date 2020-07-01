Franklin Ind Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 4.61 crore, up 3.56% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Franklin Industries are:
Net Sales at Rs 4.61 crore in March 2020 up 3.56% from Rs. 4.45 crore in March 2019.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.05 crore in March 2020 down 324.74% from Rs. 0.02 crore in March 2019.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.03 crore in March 2020 down 160% from Rs. 0.05 crore in March 2019.
Franklin Ind shares closed at 12.22 on June 30, 2020 (BSE) and has given 2.69% returns over the last 6 months and -20.13% over the last 12 months.
|Franklin Industries
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'20
|Dec'19
|Mar'19
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|4.61
|1.47
|4.45
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|4.61
|1.47
|4.45
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|4.87
|1.57
|4.38
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-0.23
|-0.12
|-0.01
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|-0.02
|0.00
|0.01
|Depreciation
|0.03
|--
|0.03
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.10
|0.01
|0.04
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.14
|0.01
|0.02
|Other Income
|0.08
|--
|--
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.06
|0.01
|0.02
|Interest
|0.00
|--
|0.00
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.06
|0.01
|0.02
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.06
|0.01
|0.02
|Tax
|-0.01
|0.02
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.05
|-0.01
|0.02
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.05
|-0.01
|0.02
|Equity Share Capital
|3.62
|3.62
|3.62
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.14
|-0.02
|0.06
|Diluted EPS
|-0.14
|-0.02
|0.06
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.14
|-0.02
|0.06
|Diluted EPS
|-0.14
|-0.02
|0.06
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited
First Published on Jul 1, 2020 10:22 am