Franklin Ind Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 4.61 crore, up 3.56% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 4.61 crore in March 2020 up 3.56% from Rs. 4.45 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.05 crore in March 2020 down 324.74% from Rs. 0.02 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.03 crore in March 2020 down 160% from Rs. 0.05 crore in March 2019.

Franklin Ind shares closed at 12.22 on June 30, 2020 (BSE) and has given 2.69% returns over the last 6 months and -20.13% over the last 12 months.