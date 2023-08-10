Franklin Ind Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 7.27 crore, up 188.03% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 7.27 crore in June 2023 up 188.03% from Rs. 2.52 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.60 crore in June 2023 up 701.49% from Rs. 0.08 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.82 crore in June 2023 up 720% from Rs. 0.10 crore in June 2022.

Franklin Ind EPS has increased to Rs. 1.67 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.21 in June 2022.

Franklin Ind shares closed at 17.90 on August 09, 2023 (BSE) and has given 36.12% returns over the last 6 months and 36.85% over the last 12 months.